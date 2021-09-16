ITV “vigorously” defended both Piers Morgan and Good Morning Britain during Ofcom’s investigation about the divisive presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle, chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has insisted.

Earlier this year, Piers was heavily criticised when he cast doubt on claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, including some about her mental health.

This incident led to more than 50,000 complaints made to Ofcom – more than any other moment in TV history – with Meghan reportedly making a complaint directly to McCall.

While Ofcom later ruled that ITV was not in breach of their guidelines by broadcasting Piers’ remarks, McCall has maintained that she stuck up for Piers and the daytime show while they were under investigation.