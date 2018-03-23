Duchess Of Cambridge Says Prince George And Princess Charlotte Love Getting 'Messy' Making Pizza

The Duchess of Cambridge has given an insight into how she likes to have fun in the kitchen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and we have to say, we’re all for it.

The Duchess was attending her last public outing before her maternity leave with the Duke of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Big Lunch when she chatted to locals and volunteers about her kids’ kitchen habits.

She was speaking to an attendee called Yolanda from Bolivia and said: “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy.” She then turned to an interpreter and added: “I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.”