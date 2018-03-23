Duchess Of Cambridge Says Prince George And Princess Charlotte Love Getting 'Messy' Making Pizza

The Duchess of Cambridge has given an insight into how she likes to have fun in the kitchen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and we have to say, we’re all for it.
The Duchess was attending her last public outing before her maternity leave with the Duke of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Big Lunch when she chatted to locals and volunteers about her kids’ kitchen habits.
She was speaking to an attendee called Yolanda from Bolivia and said: “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy.” She then turned to an interpreter and added: “I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.”
This was just one of the events the Duchess attended on Thursday 22 March on the last of her royal engagements before starting maternity leave ahead of the birth of her third child.
The previous day she attended a symposium of academics and charities championing early intervention at the Royal Society of Medicine in London. Speaking about the importance of early intervention for children’s mental health, she said she is convinced that the answer has to be: “the earlier, the better”.
“We need to highlight how important it is to support mothers too, potentially before they even give birth,” she said. “They need to be aware how vulnerable they might be and, critically, know where they can find help for themselves, as well as for their babies and toddlers.”
The Duchess often gives anecdotes about family life when speaking at royal engagements. Earlier in March, Kate revealed Princess Charlotte “loves dancing” and she previously said Prince George’s favourite film was the ‘Lion King’.