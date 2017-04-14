All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    14/04/2017 18:18 BST

    Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's First Birthday With Adorable Photoshoot

    Too cute.

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have released a series of adorable family photos to celebrate their daughter Luna’s first birthday.

    The black and white snaps, which were uploaded to Instagram on Friday, show the beautiful threesome enjoying some family time.

    “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug,” Teigen wrote. “You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

    Just stop it guys. 

    Teigen has been praised for her honest portrayal of motherhood over the past year.

    Not only were the couple honest about conceiving through IVF, but recently Teigen spoke candidly about her battle with postnatal depression in an open letter for Glamour magazine.

    “I had everything I needed to be happy and yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” she wrote. “I just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother, a nanny.

     

    “But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”

    Legend, 38, has since revealed how he worked to support his wife to the best of his ability, adding that he wasn’t “emotionally prepared” for the battle.

    Speaking to The Sun for his Bizarre guest edit, Legend said: “You’re not emotionally prepared for someone that’s going through a dark time as you’re welcoming this new life.

    “When you don’t understand what’s happening, it’s a bit challenging to figure it out and you don’t know if it’s something you’ve done or some other ­reason why she’s not feeling well.” 

    However, Legend said once he started to understand what Teigen was going through and why, he was able to adjust to help her.

    “It’s a chemical thing that happens to a lot of people after giving birth and there are ways to treat it and deal with it,” he added. 

    “So many people go through this - I think it was good for her to talk about it.”

    Legend said Teigen is already “doing better” from when she wrote the open letter to reveal she had been suffering.

    He added that they’re excited to have more kids - three or four in total.  

    Happy birthday Luna! And here’s to many more brothers and sisters.

    • December 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
      Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Jessica Alba welcomed her third child with husband on New Year's Eve - a baby boy named Hayes Alba Warren. 
    • December 2017: Natasha Bedingfield and Matt Robinson
      Empics Entertainment
      Natasha Bedingfield revealed she had given birth to her first child at the end of 2017 by sharing a photo of herself in the hospital bed on Twitter. She did not reveal the name of sex of her baby. 
    • December 2017: Jamelia
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Jamelia announced she has given birth to her third child. She is already mum to Teja, 15, and Tiana, 10, from her previous marriage with Darren Byfield. She has not revealed the name of her current partner. 
    • December 2017: Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
      The former 'Love Island' winners welcomed their first child on 13 December. 
    • October 2017: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
      PA Wire/PA Images
      The couple welcomed baby Gunner Stone on 1 October. 
    • September 2017: Ross Kemp and Renee O’Brien
      Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
      Ross Kemp's wife gave birth to twins, Ava and Kitty, in September. 
    • September 2017: Jessica Ennis-Hill and Andy Hill
      Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      The couple welcomed their second child, Olivia, on 23 September. 
    • September 2017: Kian Egan and Jodi Albert
      Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
      The couple welcomed baby Cobi on 29 September. 
    • September 2017: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
      Michael Tran via Getty Images
      Carey Mulligan has reportedly given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford. They are already parents to two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace.
    • August 2017: Chanelle Hayes and Ryan Oates
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Chanelle Hayes gave birth to her second child on 29 August. It is her first child with her partner Ryan Oates. She is already mum to seven-year-old Blakely from a previous relationship. 
    • August 2017: Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova
      Barry King via Getty Images
      The couple announced they had welcomed their second daughter, Zlana, on 1 August 2017. 
    • July 2017: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley
      Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
      Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley revealed they welcomed their second child together. They also have a one-year-old son. 
    • July 2017: Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      The couple welcomed their second son - Valentine - on 1 July. They are already parents to two-year-old Art. 
    • July 2017: Paul Weller And Hannah Andrews
      Empics Entertainment
      The couple welcomed their third child together, baby Nova. They are already parents to five-year-old twin boys. Weller has five other children aged between 12 and 29. 
    • July 2017: Lauren Conrad and William Tell
      David Livingston via Getty Images
      Lauren announced she had welcomed her first child with William Tell on 4 July. She welcomed a son and named him Liam James Tell.
    • June 2017: Jennifer Metcalfe
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      The 'Hollyoaks' actress gave birth to her first baby with husband Greg Lake on Tuesday 20 June.
    • June 2017: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
      JB Lacroix via Getty Images
      Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham on Saturday 24 June.

      The couple named their baby boy Jack Oscar Statham.
    • June 2017: Beyonce and Jay Z
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
      Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly welcomed their twins in June 2017. 
    • June 2017: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      The couple welcomed their first child on Monday 12 June. Patterson shared a photo of himself holding a baby's hand with the caption: 'I'M A DADDY!'
    • June 2017: Aliona Kavanagh
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Aliona and her husband Vincent Kavanagh welcomed their first child - a baby girl - who they named Bella on 10 June.
    • June 2017: George and Amal Clooney
      Francois Pauletto via Getty Images
      The couple announced they had welcomed twins - Ella and Alexander - on 6 June. 
    • May 2017: Kieron Richardson and Carl Hyland
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Kieron Richarson announced he and his partner Carl Hyland had welcomed twins, Chase and Phoebe Rae. 
    • May 2017: Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik
      Michael Tran via Getty Images
      The couple announced that Zooey had given birth to their second child - a baby boy - in May 2017.

      They called their son Charlie Wolf Pechenik, continuing a family tradition for animal-inspired middle names, which began with their 22-month-old first child, Elsie Otter.
    • April 2017: Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Lucy Pargeter gave birth to twins with her husband Rudi Coleano. The couple are already parents to 12-year-old Lola. 
    • April 2017: Steven And Alex Gerrard
      Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
      Steven Gerrard's wife Alex gave birth to their fourth child on 29 April.

      Baby Lio George Gerrard joins three big sisters: Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, 10, and Lourdes, five
    • April 2017: Ciara And Russell Wilson
      Maury Phillips via Getty Images
      Ciara gave birth to her first child with her husband Russell Wilson on Friday 28 April.
      The 31-year-old singer and 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks star named their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.
    • April 2017: Amy Childs And Bradley Wright
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Amy Childs gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Bradley Wright at 6.24am on 30 April.
    • April 2017: Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
      The Washington Post via Getty Images
      Jeff Goldblum's wife Emilie Livingston gave birth to the couple's second son together: River Joe Goldblum.
    • April 2017: Helen Skelton and Richie Myler
      Fred Duval via Getty Images
      The couple welcomed their second child in April 2017. They are already parents to one-year-old Ernie. 
    • March 2017: Anton Du Beke
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
      Anton Du Beke announced has wife Hannah Summers had given birth to twins on 30 March.
    • March 2017: Amanda Seyfried
      JB Lacroix via Getty Images
      Amanda Seyfried gave birth to her her first child - a girl - with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, in March.
    • March 2017: Gal Gadot And Yaron Versano
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
      The Wonder Woman actress announced on Monday 20 March she had gave birth to her second child with husband Yaron Versano.

      Sharing the news on Instagram Gadot wrote: "And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life."

      The couple also have a five-year-old daughter called Alma.
    • March 2017: Marion Cotillard And Guillaume Canet
      Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
      Marion Cotillard welcomed her second child with Guillaume Canet. She already has a five-year-old son named Marcel
    • March 2017: Rochelle And Marvin Humes
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
      Rochelle Humes gave birth to a baby girl on 10 March - her second daughter with husband Marvin. Their two children are called Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.
    • March 2017 : David Arquette And Christine McLarty
      Greg Doherty via Getty Images
      David Arquette's wife Christine gave birth to their second child together on 8 March 2017. They had a little boy who they named Augustus Alexis Arquette.
      David is also dad to 12-year-old Coco with his former partner Courteney Cox.
    • March 2017: Billie Faiers And Greg Shepherd
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Billie Faiers gave birth to her second child with fiance Greg Shepherd on Tuesday 7 March. 


    • March 2017: Benedict And Sophie Cumberbatch
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
      Benedict Cumberbatch's wife, Sophie, gave birth to a boy who they called Hal Auden Cumberbatch on 3 March.

      The couple are already parents to 21-month-old Kit.
    • February 2017: Howard Donald
      Neil Mockford via Getty Images
      Take That singer Howard Donald’s wife Katie Halil gave birth to their second child - a sone who they named Dougie Bear Donald - on 21 February.
    • February 2017: Kirk Norcross
      Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
      Kirk Norcross announced his “mystery girlfriend” – Danielle Louise Carr had given birth to his second child on 16 February.
      Norcross had originally kept Carr's identity a secret as she got pregnant just three months after his former fiancée Holli Willis gave birth to his first.
    • January 2017: Alex Jones And Charlie Thomson
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Alex Jones gave birth to her first child with Charlie Thomson on 22 January. 
    • January 2017: Rosalind Ross And Mel Gibson
      Hahn Lionel/ABACA USA/ABACA USA
      Mel Gibson's girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to the couple's first child together on 21 January. Gibson is now a dad-of-nine.
    • January 2017: Geri Horner And Christian Horner
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Geri Horner gave birth to her first child with her husband Christian Horner on 21 January. She is already mum to 10-year-old Bluebell Madonna.
    • January 2017: Sam Branson And Isabella Calthorpe
      Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment
      Sam Branson's wife Isabella Calthorpe gave birth to their second child together on 20 January. 
    • January 2017: Stephanie Davis
      Yui Mok/PA Wire
      Stephanie Davis gave birth to her first child on Friday 13 January. 
    • January 2017: Katherine Heigl And Josh Kelley
      Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA
      Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley welcomed their third child. The couple adopted their daughters: Naleigh, seven, and Adalaide, four. 
    • January 2017: Annie Mac
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
      Annie Mac gave birth to her second child with Toddler T in early January. She announced the news on 11 January 2017 on Twitter. 
    • January 2017: Rebekah Vardy And Jamie Vardy
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Rebekah Vardy gave birth to her and Jamie Vardy's second child together on 8 January. 
    • January 2017: Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Man
      Chris Pizzello/AP
      Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child with her husband Wissam Al Man on Tuesday 3 January.
    MORE:parentsChrissy Teigenjohn legendCelebrity Children

    Conversations