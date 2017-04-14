Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's First Birthday With Adorable Photoshoot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have released a series of adorable family photos to celebrate their daughter Luna’s first birthday.

The black and white snaps, which were uploaded to Instagram on Friday, show the beautiful threesome enjoying some family time.

“Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug,” Teigen wrote. “You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

