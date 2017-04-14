Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's First Birthday With Adorable Photoshoot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have released a series of adorable family photos to celebrate their daughter Luna’s first birthday.
The black and white snaps, which were uploaded to Instagram on Friday, show the beautiful threesome enjoying some family time.
“Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug,” Teigen wrote. “You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”
Just stop it guys.
Teigen has been praised for her honest portrayal of motherhood over the past year.
Not only were the couple honest about conceiving through IVF, but recently Teigen spoke candidly about her battle with postnatal depression in an open letter for Glamour magazine.
“I had everything I needed to be happy and yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” she wrote. “I just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother, a nanny.
“But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”
Legend, 38, has since revealed how he worked to support his wife to the best of his ability, adding that he wasn’t “emotionally prepared” for the battle.
Speaking to The Sun for his Bizarre guest edit, Legend said: “You’re not emotionally prepared for someone that’s going through a dark time as you’re welcoming this new life.
“When you don’t understand what’s happening, it’s a bit challenging to figure it out and you don’t know if it’s something you’ve done or some other reason why she’s not feeling well.”
However, Legend said once he started to understand what Teigen was going through and why, he was able to adjust to help her.
“It’s a chemical thing that happens to a lot of people after giving birth and there are ways to treat it and deal with it,” he added.
“So many people go through this - I think it was good for her to talk about it.”
Legend said Teigen is already “doing better” from when she wrote the open letter to reveal she had been suffering.
He added that they’re excited to have more kids - three or four in total.
Happy birthday Luna! And here’s to many more brothers and sisters.
