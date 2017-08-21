The ‘GMB’ presenter announced she was following in co-host Susanna Reid’s ‘Strictly’ footsteps during Monday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show.

Charlotte Hawkins is set to swap the ‘ Good Morning Britain ’ sofa for the ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’ dancefloor, it has been confirmed.

Charlotte said: “I am so thrilled to be one of the contestants on Strictly this year. I’ve always been a big fan of the show.

“It is a dream come true to be taking part and I’ll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to stepping out from behind the news desk to cha-cha-cha my way across the dancefloor!”