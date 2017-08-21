Charlotte Hawkins is set to swap the ‘Good Morning Britain’ sofa for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancefloor, it has been confirmed.
The ‘GMB’ presenter announced she was following in co-host Susanna Reid’s ‘Strictly’ footsteps during Monday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show.
Charlotte said: “I am so thrilled to be one of the contestants on Strictly this year. I’ve always been a big fan of the show.
“It is a dream come true to be taking part and I’ll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues.
“I’m looking forward to stepping out from behind the news desk to cha-cha-cha my way across the dancefloor!”
Ten other stars have already been confirmed for the fifteenth series of ‘Strictly’. They are...
Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays
Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor
Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter
Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress
Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards
Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star
Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter
Aston Merrygold - former JLS singer
Susan Calman - Stand-up comedian
Brian Conley - comedian
This year’s ‘Strictly’ is set to be a poignant affair, following the death of original host Bruce Forsyth.
Brucie helmed the show, along with Tess Daly, for twelve years before hanging up his dancing shoes in 2013.
Following the news of his death on Friday (18 August), his former ‘Strictly’ colleagues including current judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and former head judge Len Goodman all paid tribute to the late star.
Bruno Tonioli said he would “forever treasure the fun time we had together,” whilst Craig Revel Horwood described Bruce as a “true legend and national treasure”.
Former head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down from his role on the show last year, said: “As long as I can remember there has always been Bruce on our TV. His work ethic, professionalism and charm will be with me forever. Bruce it was nice to see you to see you nice.”