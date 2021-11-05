Boris Johnson was called out for being a “systematic” liar on BBC Question Time by the Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

Speaking on Wednesday, she was answering questions around the return of Tory ‘sleaze’ after the Conservatives voted to undermine the watchdog which disciplines MPs and let Tory MP Owen Paterson off the hook for breaching lobbying rules.

Public backlash followed and the government quickly u-turned, resulting in Paterson’s resignation – but the whole affair has left people questioning Downing Street’s integrity.

Lucas pointed out: “You can’t just go around changing the rules when you don’t like them and that’s exactly what this prime minister is doing.

“It goes much wider, sadly, than Owen Paterson – this is a prime minister who cares nothing for parliamentary standards or for decency or for the rule of law.

“We’ve seen him doing something similar when he prorogued parliament, when he doesn’t like what parliament was doing over Brexit, he refused to sack Priti Patel over bullying.

“He himself is the biggest problem of all.”

Johnson could soon be under investigation by the standards committee himself over the financing for his Downing Street flat refurbishment, and has previously been investigated after he went on a luxurious holiday at the expense of a Tory donor.

“I’ve tried to find out how to hold the prime minister to account when he lies – something he does repeatedly and let’s be clear, this is something the prime minister does repeatedly and systematically,” Lucas claimed.

“And the trouble is judge, jury and court is all the prime minister.”