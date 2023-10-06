Dancing On Ice Unveils Two Soap Faves As Final Celebrities On Next Series' Line-Up

Dancing On Ice's team of professional skaters pictured in 2021 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The final two celebrities competing on the new series of Dancing On Ice have been unveiled.

On Friday, soap stars Roxy Shadidi and Ryan Thomas became the 11th and 12th stars confirmed to be taking part, completing next year’s line-up.

Roxy is most well-known for her performance as Leyla Harding in Emmerdale, a role she has held on-and-off since debuting in 2008.

Meanwhile, soap fans will know Ryan for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Interestingly, Ryan’s brother and fellow soap star Adam Thomas is competing on the current series of rival show Strictly Come Dancing, where he’s been paired with Luba Mushtuk.

Dancing On Ice doesn’t actually return to our screens until January 2024, but the show’s line-up is announced months in advance each year so stars can begin their training with plenty of time.