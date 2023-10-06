Dancing On Ice Unveils Two Soap Faves As Final Celebrities On Next Series' Line-Up

The final two celebrities competing on the new series of Dancing On Ice have been unveiled.
On Friday, soap stars Roxy Shadidi and Ryan Thomas became the 11th and 12th stars confirmed to be taking part, completing next year’s line-up.
Roxy is most well-known for her performance as Leyla Harding in Emmerdale, a role she has held on-and-off since debuting in 2008.
Meanwhile, soap fans will know Ryan for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.
Since leaving the cobbles, he won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 – after a particularly difficult time in the house – and more recently competed on ITV’s reboot of The Games.
Interestingly, Ryan’s brother and fellow soap star Adam Thomas is competing on the current series of rival show Strictly Come Dancing, where he’s been paired with Luba Mushtuk.
Dancing On Ice doesn’t actually return to our screens until January 2024, but the show’s line-up is announced months in advance each year so stars can begin their training with plenty of time.
The other 10 stars who have signed up for next year’s series were all confirmed over the course of the last two weeks.
Former professional boxer Ricky Hatton was the first to be unveiled, followed by soap queen Claire Sweeney, ex-S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, Love-Islander-turned-West-End-performer Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.
Three more stars were then announced on Tuesday, in the form of reality Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox fave Stephen Lustig-Webb and comedian Lou Sanders, followed by former EastEnders fave Ricky Norwood on Wednesday and radio broadcaster Adele Roberts on Thursday.