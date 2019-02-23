Here are 16 of the Hollywood actors who, surprisingly, still have a space on their mantelpiece…

Last year’s Oscars gave us first-time wins for Guillermo Del Toro, Allison Janney, Jordan Peele and Gary Oldman, but sadly, not everyone can triumph and this means there are more than a few (highly-deserving) stars who’ve missed out, time and time again.

Over the years, we’ve watched many of our favourite film stars, directors, writers and musicians make their way onto the most prestigious stage in Hollywood, to accept Academy Awards .

Amy Adams PA Arguably the new Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy has been nominated for five Academy Awards, most recently in 2013, only to leave empty-handed every year.



The good news for Amy is that Leo got his on his sixth nomination, so with a nomination for 'Vice' under her belt, this could be it. That being said, she's got some stiff competition from Regina King, Emma Stone and Emma Weisz so... maybe 2020, yeah?

Bill Murray Getty Images At the Academy Awards in 2003, Bill Murray had been nominated for the Best Actor award for his part in ‘Lost In Translation’.



The story goes that he’d arrived at the ceremony so certain he’d be taking home the Oscar that when Sean Penn was announced as the winner, a stony-faced Bill Murray didn’t even applaud. Ouch.



He hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award since, which we’re sure is just coincidence...

Michelle Williams PA Archive/PA Images Four nominations and still no win, but there's plenty of time for Michelle to finally get some recognition from the Academy for her acting prowess.

Sir Kenneth Branagh Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images One of Britain's most highly-regarded exports, Kenneth has received five Academy Award nominations for acting, writing and directing. Sadly, the gold statuette has alluded him each time.

Glenn Close Getty Images She’s been nominated for an Academy Award a whopping six times, yet Glenn Close has never won in her category.



All signs point to 2019 being the year, though, with her critically-acclaimed performance in 'The Wife' seeing her triumph at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Fingers crossed eh, Glenn?

Sir Ian McKellen PA He might be one of the most celebrated British actors of stage and screen, but apparently that’s not enough for Sir Ian to bag an Oscar.



The last time he was nominated was back in 2001, for his portrayal of Gandalf the Grey in the first ‘Lord of the Rings’ film. Surely an Academy Award for this acting giant is long overdue?

Michelle Pfeiffer PA In a career spanning over three decades, Michelle has been nominated for an Oscar on three different occasions.



The Academy Award has always eluded her, though, even for her amazing performance as the leading lady in ‘Grease 2’. What an oversight.

Toni Collette Mike Pont via Getty Images Despite massive critical acclaim for a number of her roles, and a nomination for 'The Sixth Sense', Toni has never managed to scoop an Academy Award.



We had been hoping that a second nod would follow for 'Hereditary' in 2019, but sadly it wasn't to be.

Christopher Nolan Kevork Djansezian / Reuters While many of Nolan's films have received awards, 2018 marked the year of his first ever Best Director nomination, with 'Dunkirk' receiving a nod.



He lost out to Guillermo Del Toro, marking the Mexican filmmaker's first time receiving an Oscar.

Angela Bassett PA Archive/PA Images Angela is back in the spotlight thanks to 'Black Panther', but if you've missed any of her other recent efforts then, quite frankly, where have you been?



Angela is one of the most hard-working actresses in Hollywood, yet only has one Oscar nomination to her name, earned for playing Tina Turner in 'What's Love Got To Do With It'.

Samuel L Jackson Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Despite nearly 50 years(!) in the entertainment industry, Samuel L Jackson has landed just the one Oscar nomination.



Back in 1994, he was on the Best Supporting Actor shortlist - but lost out to Martin Landau on the night - for playing Jules Winnfield in 'Pulp Fiction'.

Tom Cruise Getty Images With all the constant furore surrounding Tom Cruise’s personal life, it's often forgotten that he is a legitimate actor.



He has been nominated for three Oscars over the course of his career, although he’s never come out on top in his category.

Sigourney Weaver Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Sigourney's racked up three nominations over the years but sadly, the win has alluded her.



At the 1989 ceremony, she was up for both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress prizes, but lost out to Jodie Foster and Geena Davis, respectively.

Michael Keaton Danny Moloshok / Reuters



Sadly, it was not and he didn't even win a nomination for the movie sparking the question, 'The Founder'.



His 2014 nomination, earned for his star turn in 'Birdman', remains Michael's only Oscar-nominated role. "Is this the year Michael Keaton finally wins his Oscar?" Vanity Fair asked , hopefully, in 2016.Sadly, it was not and he didn't even win a nomination for the movie sparking the question, 'The Founder'.His 2014 nomination, earned for his star turn in 'Birdman', remains Michael's only Oscar-nominated role.

Annette Bening Handout via Getty Images Annette's performances in 'The Kids Are Alright', 'Being Julia', 'American Beauty' and 'The Grifters' all made the Academy's shortlist - but she was pipped to the post each time.