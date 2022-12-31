Entertainment
18 Showbiz Fails From 2022 That We’re Still Cringing At

Excuse us while we uncurl our toes.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Nadine Dorries, Graham Norton and Katy Perry during some of the year's more unfortunate on-screen moments
TalkTV/BBC/Twitter

You know what the likes of Dua Lipa, James Corden, Katy Perry, Graham Norton and Nadine Dorries could all do without as we bid farewell to the past 12 months?

A round-up reminding everyone of their very public blunders and slip-ups in 2022.

Sorry (not sorry)...

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year with a major wardrobe malfunction when her top fell off during a live NYE special

Nadine Dorries’ disastrous hosting stint on Piers Morgan’s talk show was a lesson in how not to do live TV

And her car crash Channel 4 News interview had everyone comparing her to the same TV character

Westlife star Nicky Byrne went flying (without wings) after falling through a hole in the stage on the Irish band’s latest tour

We doubt GMB presenter Richard Arnold will be signing up for I’m A Celebrity after he vomited while taking on a Bushtucker Trial

James Corden ‘inadvertently’ told an old Ricky Gervais joke on the Late Late Show and did not get away with it

Matthew Perry revealed a disastrous date with Cameron Diaz ended in him getting hit in the face

Getty

The Friends star revealed that he was set up on a group date with Cameron in 2007, three years after the sitcom came to an end and shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Unfortunately for Matthew, it seems the Charlie’s Angels star “wasn’t interested in [him] at all”, with things taking an even more disastrous turn during a game of Pictionary.

After Matthew made a joke to Cameron in the middle of the game, she went to playfully tap him on the shoulder, only to end up missing and mistakenly catching his face instead.

“Are you fucking kidding me?” Matthew recalled asking his date after the gaffe.

Awks.

Rishi Sunak won’t thank the BBC for using an on-screen graphic calling him a ‘c***’ and ‘t***’ in this sweary on-air blunder

And that wasn’t the BBC’s only on-screen mishap this year either (apologies in advance to any Man United fans)

They just kept on coming...

Judge Rinder ran into Harry Styles at the gym and it was a ‘car crash’ (his words)

Judge Rinder and Harry Styles
Judge Rinder and Harry Styles
Getty

The TV judge recalled: “Nobody looks at anyone at my gym, so I just thought there was a homeless girl running next to me. And then I had a moment of epiphany: it was Harry Styles.

“He’s evolved into a real artist, so when I subsequently saw him I got strangely starstruck. We ended up involved in a conversation and all I will say was that it was the worst social car crash ever.

“He hugged me because he needed to make it stop. It was like an act of social euthanasia.”

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent’s unfortunate saucy blunder had viewers howling

And Sally wasn’t the only BBC presenter who was caught out on live TV this year

Meanwhile on ITV... Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin was all of us after a boozy night out

Kirstie Allsopp redefined ‘having a bad morning’ when she accidentally swallowed her an AirPod with her daily vitamins

Getty

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara accidentally kicked a dog in the head after it tried to get involved in a dance routine

Katy Perry found out the hard way that mermaid costumes and swivel chairs do not mix

And Dua Lipa accidentally threw her mic into the crowd during one of her gigs and it hasn’t been seen since

