18 Showbiz Fails From 2022 That We’re Still Cringing At

You know what the likes of Dua Lipa, James Corden, Katy Perry, Graham Norton and Nadine Dorries could all do without as we bid farewell to the past 12 months?
A round-up reminding everyone of their very public blunders and slip-ups in 2022.
Sorry (not sorry)...
Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year with a major wardrobe malfunction when her top fell off during a live NYE special
Nadine Dorries’ disastrous hosting stint on Piers Morgan’s talk show was a lesson in how not to do live TV
And her car crash Channel 4 News interview had everyone comparing her to the same TV character
Westlife star Nicky Byrne went flying (without wings) after falling through a hole in the stage on the Irish band’s latest tour
We doubt GMB presenter Richard Arnold will be signing up for I’m A Celebrity after he vomited while taking on a Bushtucker Trial
James Corden ‘inadvertently’ told an old Ricky Gervais joke on the Late Late Show and did not get away with it
Matthew Perry revealed a disastrous date with Cameron Diaz ended in him getting hit in the face
The Friends star revealed that he was set up on a group date with Cameron in 2007, three years after the sitcom came to an end and shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Unfortunately for Matthew, it seems the Charlie’s Angels star “wasn’t interested in [him] at all”, with things taking an even more disastrous turn during a game of Pictionary.
After Matthew made a joke to Cameron in the middle of the game, she went to playfully tap him on the shoulder, only to end up missing and mistakenly catching his face instead.
“Are you fucking kidding me?” Matthew recalled asking his date after the gaffe.
Awks.
Rishi Sunak won’t thank the BBC for using an on-screen graphic calling him a ‘c***’ and ‘t***’ in this sweary on-air blunder
And that wasn’t the BBC’s only on-screen mishap this year either (apologies in advance to any Man United fans)
They just kept on coming...
Judge Rinder ran into Harry Styles at the gym and it was a ‘car crash’ (his words)
The TV judge recalled: “Nobody looks at anyone at my gym, so I just thought there was a homeless girl running next to me. And then I had a moment of epiphany: it was Harry Styles.
“He’s evolved into a real artist, so when I subsequently saw him I got strangely starstruck. We ended up involved in a conversation and all I will say was that it was the worst social car crash ever.
“He hugged me because he needed to make it stop. It was like an act of social euthanasia.”