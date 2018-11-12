Donald Trump Rounds Off Disastrous Armistice Day Weekend With Dubious Cemetery Excuse

A weekend of simple, sombre remembrance for the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War One in France turned into yet another public relations disaster for the President of the United States.
Donald Trump was heavily criticised on Saturday after he cancelled a planned visit to honour US soldiers killed in the conflict, apparently because rain had grounded his helicopter.
But after many people, including Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, said the President must have had a contingency plan for bad weather, the White House on Sunday night said Trump did not want to disrupt Paris roads with a last-minute motorcade.
The White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said: “President Trump did not want to cause that kind of unexpected disruption to the city and its people.”
Trump has caused regular traffic disruption when he travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort to play golf. He has also been known to play golf in the rain.
The traffic excuse was an apt way to round off the weekend – here’s a wrap-up:
The Misunderstanding
Trump kicked off Armistice Day weekend by falling out with France.
Comments by Trump and French President, Emmanuel Macron, threatened to cast a shadow over events after the US President appeared to misunderstand a comment by his host on Friday.
He tweeted that Macron “has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of Nato, which the US subsidises greatly!”
President Macron’s office said President Trump misunderstood the comments, according to the Press Association.
The Rain
As noted above, Trump’s visit to a US war cemetery was cancelled, ostensibly because of rain.
Though denied by the White House, many people posted images of other world leaders taking on the elements in style – particularly this incredible picture of Obama speaking at a Memorial Day event.
The Naked Protestor
Trump did receive at least one enthusiastic welcome in France – from a topless Femen protestor, a Ukrainian radical feminist activist group who campaign to protect women’s rights.
The woman ran into the road as the President’s motorcade passed, emblazoned with “Fake Peace”.
Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.
The Russian
Trump was joined in Paris by leaders from around the world – including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
One picture that did the rounds on social media contrasted the apparent frosty greeting he was given by Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel, with the warm smile of Trump.
Since taking office, Trump has attacked numerous world leaders including the USA’s traditional allies but has yet to say a bad word about Putin.
In fact with few notable exceptions, Trump has had nothing but glowing praise for the Russian President and has made a number of decisions while in office that appear to have been to his benefit.
Most notoriously, Trump has repeatedly put himself at odds with practically the entire US political and security establishment over Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election.
The President has continuously tip-toed around and avoided criticising Putin for interfering in the fundamental democratic processes of the country he is supposed to lead.
The Speech
Macron made a veiled attack on Trump and Putin as he condemned nationalism as a “betrayal of patriotism” in an address to world leaders who at the event in Paris.
With the American and Russian presidents sitting just a few feet away, Macron denounced those who evoke nationalist sentiment to disadvantage others.
“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” Macron said in a 20-minute address delivered from under the Arc de Triomphe.
“By pursuing our own interests first, with no regard to others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds most precious, that which gives it life and makes it great: its moral values.”
Meanwhile, Back In The US...
In California over the weekend, wildfires have killed 31 people, making them the deadliest in state history.
On Saturday Trump appeared to politicise the disaster, blaming it on poor forest management and threatened to cut off financial support.
Those who live in the area condemned the tweet, including singer Katy Perry who branded it “heartless”.
The blaze has forced stars including Kim Kardashian West, Will Smith and Denise Richards to leave their homes.
According to US reports, Caitlyn Jenner’s multi-million home which sits in the Malibu hills has been destroyed.