Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson are all competing on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Ray Burmiston

The BBC has released the first shots of the new cast of Strictly Come Dancing after getting their glam on in the lead-up to this year’s launch.

Strictly is returning for its landmark 20th series later this month, with 15 celebrities from across the world of TV, sport, music and beyond currently in training ahead of their dance floor debuts.

To get us excited for the new series (honestly, not that we needed it), the first shots of the cast in all of their bejewelled, sequinned and spray-tanned glory have been unveiled, with each of the celebs striking poses in front of colourful backgrounds.

Check out all of the snaps for yourself in the gallery below:

Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were the first of this year’s Strictly stars to be announced last month, with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson – who will dance in the show’s third ever same-sex pairing – being added to the line-up shortly afterwards.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BBC/Ray Burmiston