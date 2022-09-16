The BBC has released the first shots of the new cast of Strictly Come Dancing after getting their glam on in the lead-up to this year’s launch.
Strictly is returning for its landmark 20th series later this month, with 15 celebrities from across the world of TV, sport, music and beyond currently in training ahead of their dance floor debuts.
To get us excited for the new series (honestly, not that we needed it), the first shots of the cast in all of their bejewelled, sequinned and spray-tanned glory have been unveiled, with each of the celebs striking poses in front of colourful backgrounds.
Check out all of the snaps for yourself in the gallery below:
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Meet This Year's Celebrity Cast
Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were the first of this year’s Strictly stars to be announced last month, with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson – who will dance in the show’s third ever same-sex pairing – being added to the line-up shortly afterwards.
Also competing on the show in 2022 are Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, stand-up performer Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmons, DJ Tyler West and 80s pop icon Matt Goss.
Rounding off the line-up will be comedian Ellie Taylor, CBBC star Molly Rainford, football legend Tony Adams, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders cast member James Bye and broadcaster Helen Skelton.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again be on presenting duties, while Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will return to the judging panel alongside former pro Anton Du Beke, who replaces departing judge Bruno Tonioli.
Strictly returns for its pre-recorded launch on Friday 23 September, with the first live show of the series airing the following night.