BBC Defends Soaring £87 Million Cost Of New Albert Square For EastEnders

PA Wire/PA Images A replacement set for long-running soap 'Eastenders' will cost millions more than first thought, a new report finds.

It’s home to shady characters, infamous feuds, and has seen more than its fair share of bloodshed. But now it is Albert Square itself which threatens to create high drama – as the cost of re-constructing the home of ‘EastEnders’ soars to £87 million. An independent report into a BBC project to move the iconic set, which includes the Queen Vic pub and Arthur Fowler’s bench, less than two hundred yards to a new site in north London has found costs have risen 45% in three years. The National Audit Office (NAO) found Beeb bosses now expect to spend £86.7 million constructing a new backlot set for the long-running soap opera, which will provide additional locations, including a supermarket, according to planning documents. The BBC – which is funded by the licence fee paid by viewers – previously said the project, dubbed “E20” in reference to the postcode of fictional Walford, would cost £59.7 million. It said the new location will allow for more modern filming techniques and solve a number of health and safety problems.

Heritage Image Partnership Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo The current Albert Square set will be replaced in 2021.

The project includes upgrades to infrastructure at the BBC’s Elstree Studios site, also home to drama ‘Holby City’, variety show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and the corporation’s election night coverage. The BBC conceded that the E20 project will overrun its planned completion date by more than two years, with filming expected to commence on the new Albert Square in 2021, 22 months later than planned. The delays and overspends were blamed by the corporation on a lack of interest from construction companies in bidding for contracts to complete the work, as well as prolonged discussions about the type of bricks required. The amount of time needed to “weather” the new set so that it looks authentic was also underestimated, the NAO added.

Google Street View The fictional Albert Square is based on the real Fassett Square in east London, pictured.